Defection: Enugu Deputy Governor, LG Chairman Thugs Disrupt APC Event

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, May 1st, 2017

FROM Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A major political violence was on Saturday averted by security operatives at  Ezeagu council area of Enugu state, as scores of political thugs alleged to be working for the state Deputy Governor, Mrs, Cecilia Ezeilo, who hails from the  locality disrupted an event put together by the ruling All progressive Congress APC.

African Examiner reports that members of the APC in the state led by  its chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, alongside other chieftains of the party, including the South East national Vice  chairman, Emma Enukwu   had converged at Eke Ozom market square, in Aguobuwa community to formally admit  a  business Mogul Mr. Kingsley Ubenyi, who also  hails from the area into its fold, when the political miscreants stormed  the venue  in their numbers

to disrupt the ceremony .

A source who craved anonymity alleged that Ezeilo, had few days to the event  ordered the caretaker committee local government chairman for the area ,Chief Chukwudi Ezinwa  to ensure that the event did not take place, saying it was a slight on her person to see APC flourish in the locality.

However, Ezinwa, later came into  the venue of the ceremony  with a large number of Youths, who were chanting PD songs. He also cited arguing seriously  with the APC Southeast boss, Mr Enukwu.

Speaking with newsmen, on the development, the state chairman, Dr. Nwoye who described the action as quite unfortunate , said  “this shows that  PDP is jittery  over  APC activities, because the party is dead and buried.

According to Nwoye,  “PDP is finished, the party is now skeleton of itself ,what happened today,  is nothing , but the action of a drowning  party ,adding that no amount of such uncivilized act would deter APC from penetrating all the the nook and crannies of the state.

He boasted that nothing would stop the APC  from wrestling power from the PDP in the state come 2019, stressing that “we  are seriously putting in place formidable structures in parts of the state.

The  alleged thugs  had earlier made several efforts to disconnect the wire of the generating set powering the public address system.

In his reaction, Enukwu, who described thuggery and instigation of violence as old fashion way of fighting political opponent , advised those behind the act to better have a rethink , stating that  APC remains a peaceful party, and do not believe in violence but in superior argument.

Aside, chanting PDP songs , and display of its banners inside venue of the APC  ceremony, the alleged aggressive thugs equally erected a canopy directly opposite the venue, where it mounted heavy  music loudspeakers.

Some of the PDP loyalists who spoke to our Correspondent under condition of anonymity, said “Ezeagu is for PDP,  and our beloved daughter, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, . we don’t want APC,  in our community, we belongs to PDP.

“What we are doing today is to tell APC that Ezeagu is a no go area, they should look elsewhere , we are for PDP.”

Following the  development, the APC leaders, hurriedly presented Ubenyi with the party’s broom  symbol  and  a flag , after which they left the troubled vicinity for fear of the unknown.

Meanwhile, the Ezeagu council chairman, chief Ezinwa, denied being used by any top  politician from the area to disrupt  the APC ceremony, explaining that his grouse  was that the party did not obtain permission from the appropriate quarters before staging the ceremony.

 

 

