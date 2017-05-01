Defection: Enugu Deputy Governor, LG Chairman Thugs Disrupt APC Event

FROM Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A major political violence was on Saturday averted by security operatives at Ezeagu council area of Enugu state, as scores of political thugs alleged to be working for the state Deputy Governor, Mrs, Cecilia Ezeilo, who hails from the locality disrupted an event put together by the ruling All progressive Congress APC.

African Examiner reports that members of the APC in the state led by its chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, alongside other chieftains of the party, including the South East national Vice chairman, Emma Enukwu had converged at Eke Ozom market square, in Aguobuwa community to formally admit a business Mogul Mr. Kingsley Ubenyi, who also hails from the area into its fold, when the political miscreants stormed the venue in their numbers

to disrupt the ceremony .

A source who craved anonymity alleged that Ezeilo, had few days to the event ordered the caretaker committee local government chairman for the area ,Chief Chukwudi Ezinwa to ensure that the event did not take place, saying it was a slight on her person to see APC flourish in the locality.

However, Ezinwa, later came into the venue of the ceremony with a large number of Youths, who were chanting PD songs. He also cited arguing seriously with the APC Southeast boss, Mr Enukwu.

Speaking with newsmen, on the development, the state chairman, Dr. Nwoye who described the action as quite unfortunate , said “this shows that PDP is jittery over APC activities, because the party is dead and buried.

According to Nwoye, “PDP is finished, the party is now skeleton of itself ,what happened today, is nothing , but the action of a drowning party ,adding that no amount of such uncivilized act would deter APC from penetrating all the the nook and crannies of the state.

He boasted that nothing would stop the APC from wrestling power from the PDP in the state come 2019, stressing that “we are seriously putting in place formidable structures in parts of the state.

The alleged thugs had earlier made several efforts to disconnect the wire of the generating set powering the public address system.

In his reaction, Enukwu, who described thuggery and instigation of violence as old fashion way of fighting political opponent , advised those behind the act to better have a rethink , stating that APC remains a peaceful party, and do not believe in violence but in superior argument.

Aside, chanting PDP songs , and display of its banners inside venue of the APC ceremony, the alleged aggressive thugs equally erected a canopy directly opposite the venue, where it mounted heavy music loudspeakers.

Some of the PDP loyalists who spoke to our Correspondent under condition of anonymity, said “Ezeagu is for PDP, and our beloved daughter, the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, . we don’t want APC, in our community, we belongs to PDP.

“What we are doing today is to tell APC that Ezeagu is a no go area, they should look elsewhere , we are for PDP.”

Following the development, the APC leaders, hurriedly presented Ubenyi with the party’s broom symbol and a flag , after which they left the troubled vicinity for fear of the unknown.

Meanwhile, the Ezeagu council chairman, chief Ezinwa, denied being used by any top politician from the area to disrupt the APC ceremony, explaining that his grouse was that the party did not obtain permission from the appropriate quarters before staging the ceremony.

