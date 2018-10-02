Enugu: Ekweremadu, Nnamani, Utazi Pick PDP Senatorial Tickets

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Deputy President of the senate, professor Ike Ekweremadu on Tuesday emerged candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2019 Senatorial Election in Enugu West Senatorial district.

He polled a total of 690 votes to defeat four aspirants, including a former Deputy National president of apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo Barrister Ogochukwu Onyema.

Others included, Onyekweli, Osacar Egwuonwu and one Isaac O. to emerge the senatorial candidate of the party in Enugu West Senatorial Zone.

In the Senatorial primary conducted at the Enugu West Zonal Headquarters, Awgu, Ekweremadu scored the said figure to beat his closest rival, Mr. Isaac Okah, who garnered 84 votes.

Onyema polled 61 votes to place a third, while Mr. Uche Onyekwelu and Mr. Oscar Egwuonwu polled 22 votes and 5 votes, respectively.

Declaring the outcome of the exercise, the Returning Officer, said: “By the powers conferred on me as the Returning Officer for the PDP, Enugu West Senatorial District primary election, I, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, hereby declare Prof. Ike Ekweremdu, having scored the highest votes cast, as the duly nominated and returned candidate of the PDP for the 2019 senatorial election in Enugu West Senatorial District”.

In his acceptance speech, Ekweremadu declared the primary election as the best in the country and an example in free, fair and credible election.

He praised his co-contestants for joining the race, noting that he had absolutely nothing against those, who contested against him.

“This is the true spirit of democracy and, as a person, I like peaceful contests. I salute and urge them to join hands with me to ensure that the PDP works as a family to win the main election and continue to deliver quality representation to our people. I will continue to be fair and equitable to all”, he assured.

For the Enugu North Senatorial Zone, the incumbent, Senator Chuka Utazi who is representing the senatorial zone of the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the National Assembly contested the primary unopposed.

Similarly, former governor of Enugu state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, defeated the incumbent senator representing Enugu East senatorial zone, Senator Gilbert Nnaji While Nnamani scored a total of 597 votes, Nnaji garnered 69 votes.

