Enugu Guber: Ayogu Eze’s Campaign Organization Denies EFCC Invitation

…Says PDP Behind Rumour

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The campaign organization of the Enugu state governorship candidate of the All progressive congress APC, Senator Ayogu Eze, has condemned in strong terms what it described as sponsored blackmail and campaign of calumny in the social media, against the gubernatorial hopeful by persons alleged to be working for the ruling People’s Democratic party in the state.

Reacting to a purported petition written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, against Senator Eze, by the Chairman of Enugu state Gaming Commission, Mr. Harrison Ogara, the campaign outfit, said such mischievous move was aimed at tarnishing the good image of the former lawmaker.

Addressing newsmen Wednesday at Eze’s campaign office in Enugu on the issue, the Director, media/ publicity of the organization, Barrister Steve Orurua, who dismissed the rumour making the rounds in some quarters, especially in the social media that the APC candidate was under investigation by the anti-graft agency.

He said that the speculation was being peddled by Eze’s political opponents who are afraid of his popularity and political influence in the state and country at large.

Harrison Ogara, the alleged petitioner, is the elder brother to Barrister Tagboo Ogara, one of the APC governorship aspirants in the state, that was defeated by Senator Eze during the party’s gubernatorial primary election.

The campaign Spokesman said “we want to use this medium to inform the general public to disregard the malicious online publication claiming that Sen. Ayogu Eze is under investigation by the EFCC. It is ill intentioned.

“This publication has no iota of truth in it and shows the faceless publishers as lacking in civility and decorum, adding that the campaign organization wouldn’t have considered glorifying this publication with a response, but for the attendant public image stigma on our Guber candidate whose impeccable reputation has sent shivers down the spines of the opponents” he stated.

He maintained that nobody has invited the APC candidate for questioning, adding that the “fake acknowledgment letter from EFCC accompanying the publication purportedly dated November 12, 2018 and signed same day read that the respondents were to appear before the Commission by October 8, 2018, a month before the letter was delivered and acknowledged.

“Laughable as this was, it still questions the mental stability of the petitioner” the campaign Spokesman posited.

African Examiner reports that Senator Eze, had while personally reacting to the development said “the invitation is to the man who wrote the petition to come with his team to defend what they wrote.

“They cannot invite me until they establish their case before the EFCC. They cannot invite me if there is no case, and now there is no case. So, that letter is to them and the onus is on them to prove their claims. Eze stated.

