Enugu House Probes IMT Rector Over Extortion, Corrupt Practices

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Rector of Institute of Management and Technology IMT Enugu, Professor Augustine Njeze, is now in trouble, as the Enugu State House of Assembly, has mandated its House committee on Education to investigate all manners of alleged corrupt practices leveled against him by students and other stakeholders.

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that there had been allegation of extortion and incessant imposition of illegal levies on the students by management of the school since the Rector took over mantle of leadership of the Enugu state owned institution.

The Lawmakers’ intervention followed public outcry on the recent imposition and extortion of N40,000 accommodation fee on fresh students, for non-existing bed spaces.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi, had during Tuesday’s plenary mandated the House Committee on Education to as a matter of urgency investigate the allegations and report back to the lawmakers in a week time.

He warned that such fraud could not be tolerated in the institution, especially when it is clear that accommodation in school is not compulsory anywhere in the world.

Aside the House intervention, some stakeholders who are worried over the alleged corrupt practices in the institution, have also called on the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to promptly beam the state searchlight on the Rector and his management team.

Reacting to the allegations via phone, Professor Nweze, insisted that there is no going back on the N40,000 accommodation levy, saying that students who are not ready to pay the fee should seek admission elsewhere.

“I have told you severally that this levy is what obtains in our school; we have our own rules here and anyone who is not comfortable with it should find an alternative. Please leave us alone, I don’t know your interest in IMT” the Rector said.

