Enugu Indigenes in US to Partner with Ugwuanyi in Human Empowerment, Others

…Confers Award On the State’s APC Chairman, Nwoye

ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu State indigenes resident in the United States of America, (USA) have expressed their readiness to continue to partner with the state government in improving the wellbeing of its citizenry, especially in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

This is despite conferring an award of excellence on the State Chairman of the All progressive congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, for his service to mankind.

The group, operating under the platform of Enugu (USA) Association incorporated, said its members unanimously agreed to honour Nwoye, who is also a member of the organization with the award for his “philanthropic and distinguished Services to Humanity and Enugu USA”, adding that his immense contribution to the group and society at large is also worthy of recognition.

Speaking during the 2017 annual National convention of the association in Enugu yesterday, the National President Chief Chukwuma Ojukwu, disclosed that this year’s event marked the 19th edition of the conference.

According to him, “the motivation to bring this event to our homeland is driven by this singular philosophy of mine, which is anchored on the fact that the wellbeing of our people, their health, their access to quality education, and economic empowerment are my fundamental concern.

Ojukwu, added: “this is a major reason behind the choice of the theme for the inference which is “Delivering Good health care, Education and Youth/ Rural Women Empowerment for Enugu people”, stressing that the theme was very apt, going by the alarming rate of poverty, sicknesses, inequality among other human challenges threatening the entire globe, including Enugu state and Nigeria.

Reacting to the award, the elated Enugu state APC boss, expressed appreciation to the organization, which he described as a “foremost diaspora group in the state, calling on others to emulate what the “Enugu USA Association incorporated has been doing in the last 19 years to improve the lots of the citizens.

Nwoye said: “This is a wonderful group made up of professionals, such as medical Doctors, lawyers, Engineers, among others, and they have continued to make serious impact on the lives of the people of the state in the areas of free medical intervention, education and many more. I must sincerely say that they are the best export.

“They always come back home to give back to their homeland, they have continued to impact on the economy of our state, they are the best of the best. I am most grateful and felt honoured by this award. However I am using this opportunity to call on other diaspora groups of Enugu extraction to emulate Enugu USA in giving back to their home state” Nwoye stated.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reports that the event was graced by eminent personalities from the state, including Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi .

