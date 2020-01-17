Enugu LGA Chairmanship Aspirant Drags PDP to Court

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Chairmanship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the forthcoming local government election in Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, Mr. Agbo Amos Amadi, has dragged the party to court, following the alleged refusal of the party to sell nomination form to him.

The chairmanship hopeful is seeking the party’s ticket for Nsukka council area, which is currently being governed through a Caretaker Committee arrangement, under the watch of Chiwen Ugwu.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, Agbo said he decided to approach the court as the last option available to him.

According to him, “After staying at the party secretariat from 9am to 6pm to pick nomination form in line with the party timetable, nobody attended to us.

“Today is screening, we went there still no party official was present. We suspect a deliberate attempt to prevent us from contesting the election.” he alleged.

Amadi said that: “I have told my legal team to institute an action in court to address this injustice. I am taking PDP to court not because I hate the party but because I don’t have anyone to speak for me in the party.

“I know that the court of competent Jurisdiction is the last hope of the common man. Between now and Monday I know PDP would be served, to know why they refused to sell form to me in an election I am well qualified.”

He called on the people of Nsukka not to “remain in your kitchen and bedroom complaining. You can come publicly to condemn evil.

“What is happening in Nsukka local government area is evil and should be condemned in its totality. I am fighting and I am not looking back. I know that the spirit of our ancestors will continue to protect me; God in heaven will continue to protect me to ensure there is justice in Nsukka and at the end, I know there will be justice for the people of Nsukka local government area.”

“I want to tell the public, my supporters that it’s time to fight for justice in Enugu State. I am not against the will and wish of the leaders, I am just against the injustice.

“I am from Nsukka and I have served the PDP for so many years and it is time for me to participate in active politics by contesting the position of local government chairman for which I am qualified.

“I wish to express disappointment with the leaders of PDP in Enugu State and I still hope that His Excellency as the leader of the party will correct this injustice.

He said: “I urge the governor and National leadership of the PDP to save the party in Enugu by correcting the injustice in the nomination process to save our party in Enugu State,” he further stated.

The Enugu council election has been slated for this month, February 2020.