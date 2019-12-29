Enugu Monarch Honours Ugwuanyi, Ekweremadu, Onu, Nwodo, Others

By Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In recognition of their contributions to their father land, the traditional ruler of Amuri Ancient kingdom in Nkanu West council area of Enugu state, Igwe Charles Nwoye, weekend conferred various chieftaincy titles on the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Minster of Science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu and ex-Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

Other recipient of the honour included, former governor of old Enugu state, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, a chieftain of All progressive congress APC in the state and retired Army General, Joseph okoloagu, among others

Conferring the tittles on them during his 10th year anniversary which took place in the community, the Monarch, said the recipients were chosen based on their track records and contributions to the society.

Igwe Nwoye who bestowed the title of (Akana edozie obodo 1 of Amuri) meaning “hand that builds community” on Governor Ugwuanyi, stressed the need for Nigerians to always eschew violence and engage in meaningful acts capable of promoting peace and unity in the country.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed appreciation to the traditional ruler and people of the community for the honour done him, assuring the Monarch that his administration would continue to make promotion of peace and unity in the state its watch word.

In his remarks, the Crown Prince of Amuri ancient kingdom, Dr. Ben Nwoye said “I thank God for keeping the Igwe alive, and for the peace he has given to Amuri. 10 years even in the Bible is highly significant. In the traditional form, when a King is alive up to 10 years in the throne, it shows that the gods agree with the Leadership.

Dr. Nwoye who is also the Enugu state chairman of the ruling All progress APC added” Once you clock 10 years on the throne, it is an automatic accomplishment in our traditional setting, and so that is the significance of the celebration. Many Kings don’t go through 10 years and again, for the gods of the land to protect and guide him and the Almighty God to give him wisdom is a milestone.

“I’m grateful to God for using his Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to help to start some infrastructural projects. When there was kidnapping, the entire security infrasture or rather Architecture, they all came to Amuri, the governor sent them, both the Chief of police and the Commissioner of police, the GOC, the SSS Director in the state, they all came here to protect us and that is why we crowned him Onye Na Edozi Obodo of Amuri.

“Politics is not quarrel. It is not fight, we have ideological differences. However, we have commonality both APC and PDP, we want to do good to the people of Enugu State but we want to do it in different ways and everyone that comes and join politics want to do good, political party is just a platform that is used to arrive there both those in PDP, those in APC and other political parties.

“The idea is to bring good for the people, it is just how you get there that is the difference. So when you engage in politics of bickering and in Politics of slander, it is of course undemocratic. When you engage in that, it is not constructive criticism.

“Some people expect me as the leader of opposition in Enugu State to be abusive to the PDP Government, that is not the way we do it, we do it through constructive dialogue. When the Government of the PDP does a good thing, we praise them.

“And if you look at the governor of Enugu State, he has never abused President Muhammadu Buhari, he has never raised his voice to abuse him, he has always honored the government of President Muhamadu Buhari.

“Wherever they come here, he gives them a red carpet reception, when the Vice President comes, when the wife of the president, when the wife of the president and when the president himself comes despite the political divide, that is a modern progressive politicking and that is what I’m for and not the divisive system.