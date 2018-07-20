Enugu NSCDC Trains 200 Officers On Advanced Weapons Handling

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Thursday said no fewer than 200 of its personnel are currently undergoing training on advanced weapon and arms handling in the state.

The State’s NSCDC Commandant Mr. Steve Amoga disclosed this in his office during a courtesy call by Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation (DULF).

Amoga explained that the corps’ officers and men were currently undergoing the training at Oji River training ground of the NSCDC in the South east State.

He added that officers and men of the command were being trained always ahead of any event to beat the security challenges that might occur, especially the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Amoga pointed out that since his assumption of office in 2016 as the commandant, vandalism had stopped in Enugu state.

NSCDC is the best among all the security agencies in discharging their duties.

“Since we learn and collaborate with the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in the country,’’ the NSCDC restated.

Amoga commended the founder of DULF, Dr. Daniel Ukwu, for taking such decision to focus on quality leadership, noting that every human being needed to build leadership capacity.

‘’As a leader in this command, I have ensured sanity, effectiveness and efficiency in service delivery to the Nigerian people in Enugu State,’’ he added.

The DULF Founder Dr. Daniel Ukwu in his address pledged partnership with the command to allow him impact and enhance the leadership of officers and men of NSCDC command in the state.

Ukwu stressed that every officer needs human capacity building so as to update his or her knowledge both morally and academically.

He re-affirmed: “Leadership training is very important to every human being. When you build human capacity, you will gain ground when opportunity comes’’.

