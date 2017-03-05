Enugu PDP Suffers Another Set Back as Joe Orji Defects to APC

By Ignatius Okpara, ENUGU

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the crisis- ridden opposition peoples Democratic party (PDP) weekend suffered yet another major set back, as one of its chieftain and ex-military Governor,(MILAD) of Gombe state, Group Captain Joe Orji (Rtd) defected to the ruling All progressive congress APC with scores of his supporters.

Our Correspondent gathered that the development is coming less than a month when a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and former Governor of old Anambra state Dr. Jim Nwobodo, immediate past Speaker, Enugu state House of Assembly, chief Eugene Odoh, amongst other notable politicians in the state formally pitched tent with the ruling party.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the Aircraft engineer was formally registered at his Nenwe political ward 3, in Aninri council Area of the state, South- East national Vice Chairman of APC, Chief Emma Enukwu, described the ex- MILAD as a “political caterpillar” who will join forces with other progressives and democrats in the state to wrestle power from PDP in 2019.

AFRICAN EXAMINER recalled that Orji, was a one time gubernatorial candidate of the defunct All Nigerians peoples party, (ANPP) in the state, and hails from same local government Area with the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

According to Enukwu, who spoke alongside State Chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye and South- East national Publicity Secretary, Hon. Hycient Ngwu, Orji’s decision to join the ruling party was a wise one, calling on other political bigwigs in the state and south- east zone to emulate the retired Air force chief.

He posited that it is only by embracing the ruling party that Ndigbo could be part of the main steam in the nation’s scheme of things.

Enukwu hinted that as a former governor, Orji, who received the APC constitution and broom symbol, will automatically become a member of the state caucus of the party, adding that arrangement would soon be made to formally receive him by the national secretariat of the party.

In a brief remark, State Chairman of the party, Dr. Nwoye, saluted the courage of the ex- military governor for identifying with the party of progressives, like minds, and robust ideology.

He stressed that with the development, APC is now battle ready to send PDP packing from the Enugu government House come 2019, declaring that “you can see that virtually all the politicians that made PDP thick in the past in all the three senatorial zones of the state have left to join us.

“This is the last call for those remaining, or that are yet to make up their minds, to rise up and register with the progressive party, because APC really means well for the Igbo nation” Nwoye stated.

Orji, in his speech, explained that he decided to dump the PDP because of the alarming rate of injustice and impunity in the party.

The erstwhile MILAD, who expressed confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government to tackle the present economic and political challenges confronting Nigeria, allegedly occasioned by PDP bad governance, stated that his decision to join APC, was taken after he critically studied the programme and policies of the ruling party.

Please follow and like us: