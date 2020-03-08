Enugu Police Arrest Female Kidnappers Gang Member, Rescue 13 Victims

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

…. Lunch Manhunt On Fleeing Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State Police Command has arrested a female member of a kidnapping gang conveying 13 of their victims in a Toyota Hiase bus with Reg. No. MSA 657 XA.

According to the Command’s Spokesman, (ASP)Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, who disclosed this to African Examiner via a statement, said, the criminal suspect was apprehended at Akomagbo Ubgaike Community in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State, following intelligence gathering

The state police Command “wishes to inform members of the public, especially the peaceful citizens of Enugu State that today 7/3/2020, at about 0600hrs, following intelligence gathered, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman, detailed a team of Police Operatives of the “Puff Adder” Operation of the Command, who traced a gang of kidnappers conveying 13 kidnap victims in a Toyota Hiase bus with Reg. No. MSA 657 XA.

“On sighting the Operatives along Enugu-Markurdi highway, the kidnappers diverted and disappeared into Akomagbo Ubgaike Community in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State.

“At about 1300hrs, the resilient Operatives further traced them to their hideout in the house of one Chidi Ogbonna (also known as “Egbe”) in the said Akomagbo Ubgaike Community in Igbo-Eze North LGA of Enugu State, where they were holding the victims hostage.

The Kidnappers, he added, took to their heels, on sighting the operatives, ” while the team succeeded in arresting a female member of the gang, one Onyeke Gloria Mnwanezi, rescued the 13 victims and recovered one locally made pistol with 2 live cartridges, one metal toy pistol, 1 Toyota Hiase Bus with Reg No. MSA 657 XA and 2 two Motorcycles.

He said commissioner Abdurrahman, has ordered a swift manhunt of the fleeing members of the kidnap gang in order to arrest and prosecute them immediately.

“Meanwhile, the Command wishes to call on the good and law-abiding citizens of Enugu State, especially community leaders, to expose and avoid harbouring criminal elements, who perpetrate acts of crimes and criminality within their domains, as the Command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone found encouraging or perpetrating crimes and criminality of any kind in the State to be forewarned is to be forearmed, please.”