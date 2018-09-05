Enugu Police Arrest Head Teacher for Raping 4 Pupils

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A head teacher, identified as Mr. Nathaniel Idoko, who is about 50 years old has been arrested by the Enugu state police Command for defiling four pupils in his school, blaming Satan for his actions.

The state police public Relations officer PPRO, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu Wednesday, said the man hails from Mkpamteulo, a community in Enugu Ezike, in the Igboeze North council Government Area of the state.

He said Idoko, is the head teacher of a migrant farmers’ children school located in Aguibeji, in locality, adding that he was “arrested for defiling four schoolchildren on July 17, 2018, in a bush near the migrant school.

According to the command’s Spokesman, “the suspect reportedly took the pupils into a bush, where he sexually assaulted them.

The defiled pupils were said to be between five and six years old.“On July 17, 2018, Idoko defiled four schoolchildren in a bush near the migrant school.

“The head teacher, who is now begging for forgiveness and blaming the incident on satan, allegedly used his fingers on the private parts of four female pupils and inflicted injuries on them.

“One of the victims opened up to her parents, leading to the arrest of the head teacher,” Amarizu stated.

The PPRO, said Idoko told the police that he did not know why he engaged in the unholy act.

“The headmaster, who claimed that he is a father of five, is saying that the wife is not happy with him and that he is now begging the wife, the parents of those children and God to forgive him.”

Idoko was said to have claimed that it was the first time he would defile pupils in his school, stressing that the suspect would be arraigned at the end of investigations into the matter.

