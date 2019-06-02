Enugu Police Arrest Man For Stabbing Colleague Cultist to Death

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Enugu, south- East Nigeria, have arrested an artisan for allegedly stabbing to death his colleague and suspected member of Baga confraternity cult group.

Ebere Amarizu, the Command’s spokesman, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Sunday in Enugu said” the deceased identified as one Iruchukwu Nnebe believed to be about 25 years from Amankpunato in Oji River local Government Area of Enugu state was allegedly stabbed by his co artisan friend identified as one Izuchukwu Ifeacho also from Amankpunato on 31/5/19

“According to the suspect, the deceased being a member of Baga cult confraternity has been disturbing and pressurizing him to join the cult group but he has always refused and avoided him.

“But on that fateful day in the night, the suspect had gone to a certain shop at Amankpunato to eat indomie where he was allegedly trailed to by the deceased and his other cult members and told him that today KOROFO will suck blood since he does not want to join them.

Amarizu said according to the suspect, on getting to the place, ,the deceased and associate started beating “him and that he eventually ran away from them and went and collected their kitchen knife and returned to the scene where he stabbed the deceased who was left in the pool of his blood.

“He was later rushed to the hospital for medical attention and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited at the general hospital mortuary Oji River, just as the state commissioner of police Suleiman Balarabe has directed for a full scale investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the suspect is now helping “the operatives of the command in their investigations and subsequently the recovery of the kitchen knife allegedly used to commit the act.

