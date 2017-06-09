Enugu Police Arrest Man Whose Married Lover Die in Hotel Room After Marathon Sex

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, identified as Joel Ugwu, over the death of his lover, a married woman, whose name was given as Mrs. Ifenyinwa Udeh, who died in a hotel room after alleged marathon sex.

Mrs Udeh, who is a mother of two, reportedly checked into the hotel room at Trans-Ekulu area of Enugu last week and became unconscious after several rounds of sex that led to her being rushed to the hospital where doctor confirmed her dead.

Ebere Amarizu, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ebere, who disclosed this African Examine on Friday, said the deceased who resided at Ugboezeji in Abakpa Nike Enugu , and her lover, Joel had actually spent some time together at the hotel room before the unfortunate incident that led to her being rushed to the hospital around 11:15p.m.

According to him, “They had allegedly checked into one hotel located around Nowas Junction of Trans Ekulu and later in the day, she was confirmed dead by a doctor at St Leo’s hospital after she allegedly fell ill around 11:15pm.”

The Command’s Spokesman, further disclosed that the suspect revealed that the woman had complained of ill-health after taking a bottle of malt drink and bottled water, which he allegedly bought for her while they were relaxing in the hotel.

Amarizu disclosed that the police recovered some dangerous tablets/capsules and other materials from the hotel room, which will aid operatives in their investigations, adding that the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Enugu state owned Parklane Specialist Hospital.

Please follow and like us: