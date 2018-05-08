Enugu Police Arrest Son For Hacking 83 Year-Old Father to Death

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, says it has arrested a young man for allegedly hacking his 83 year old father identified as Nathaniel Chukwuemerie to death.

Spokesman for the state police Command, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Tuesday, said “the alleged incident took place Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Ojinato in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu state in the afternoon.

According to him, “on that day, Nathaniel Chukwuemerie of about 83 years and said to hail from Ogidi in Idemili North local Government Area of Anambra state but residing at Ojinato in Oji River Enugu had allegedly met his death when his son identified as (A.K.A), and whose real name is yet to be established, had allegedly smashed his father’s head with pestle over a domestic issue.

He said : “following the development, the victim was promptly rushed by sympathizers to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead, just as the corpse is now deposited at the general hospital morgue in Oji River.

Meanwhile, a full scale investigation has commenced into the unfortunate incident just as the suspect has been nabbed although information from a source closer to the place of the incident revealed that before the incident that the suspect has been behaving abnormally suggesting mental illness.

