Enugu Police Arrests About 77 Suspects in Last Few Months

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has apprehended seventy Seven( 77) suspects over various crimes ranging from conspiracy, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, kidnapping and other crimes.

Commissioner of police in the State, Ahmad Abdurrahman disclosed this Tuesday while briefing newsmen on activities of the command in the last few months.

According to him, sixteen (16) arms, one hundred and twenty-two ammunitions (122) of different calibers, six (6) vehicles, among others were recovered from the suspects.

Abdurrahman hinted that the feats were achieved during the period under review from the varrious divisions and formations under his command such as Awkunanaw, Uwani, Ogui, Agbani, Independent Layout, Central Police Station, Nsukka Urban, SARS, among others.

He said the achievements in the last few months in the fight against crime were made possible through intelligence information, robust collaboration with sister agencies, effective partnership and cooperation with members of the public as well as the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of officers and men of the command.

Abdurrahman, acknowledged in a special way the support of the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for providing the assistance and logistics he gave to the command.

“The gesture of the vehicles and other infrastructure has helped us to improve in our vehicular patrols and response time to distress calls” He stated .

The Commissioner disclosed that among those arrested was one Amaka Otogbo, who was apprehended for child abuse.

“Suspect was arrested on 24th December 2019 at about 0955 Hrs for an offence of child trafficking and child abuse sequel to viral video on internet on the 22nd December, 2019 of a house maid one peace Gowon F of 8 years old” he stated.