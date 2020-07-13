Enugu Police Arrests Ghanaian For Pouring Hot Water On Wife’s Chest, Inflicting Serious Injuries







From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has arrested one Emmanuel Opoku, a Ghanaian for pouring hot water on the chest of his breastfeeding wife at Akwuke community in Enugu state.

His arrest weekend followed a petition written by a human rights and non-governmental organizations, Women’s Aid Collective, (WACOL) to the police after the victim visited the office to narrate her ordeal in the hands of her husband.

A statement made available to African Examiner on Sunday in Enugu by WACOL, Founding Director, Professor Joy Ezeilo hinted that the victim, who is currently breastfeeding a 3 months old baby is currently receiving treatment at the hospital as her excruciating pain and the injured breast bleeds anytime she tries to breastfeed her baby.

The organization, disclosed that the husband of the woman, “one Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, a Ghanaian, is currently in police custody after it forwarded a petition to the Police Area Commander” adding that he will be charged to court on Monday.

According to WACOL “On the 9th day of July 2020, a good Samaritan reported to WACOL that one Mr. Emmanuel Opoku, a Ghanaian who lives in Nigeria has been torturing and abusing his wife Mrs. K. and WACOL quickly reached out to the victim who is a mother of two boys.

“The victim narrated to WACOL that Mr. Emmanuel Opoku was in the habit of physically and verbally abusing her, denying her and the children necessities and always torturing her unprovoked.

It said: “the recent incident happened when she asked him for money to prepare food for the family, he blatantly refused and while she was making pap for the 3 months old baby, he proceeded to pour the hot water on her breast.

“Mrs. K. has been in excruciating pain, she stated that whenever she tries to breastfeed the baby her breast will start bleeding profusely.

“After her counselling session with the WACOL legal team, a complaint was filed, and the team forwarded a petition to the Police Area Commander to investigate the matter and ensure the arrest of Mr. Emmanuel Opoku.

“On receipt of the petition, the Area Commander promptly issued a warrant of arrest against the perpetrator.

“The arrest has been effected and Mr. Emmanuel Opoku is now in police custody and will be charged to court on Monday.

“WACOL also took Mrs. K to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment.” the organization hinted.