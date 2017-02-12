W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Enugu Police Discover, Evacuate Unexploded Civil War Bomb

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Sunday, February 12th, 2017

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(African Examiner) – The Enugu state Police Command has discovered and successfully evacuated an unexploded ordinance(UXO) being part of the civil war left overs in a farm land.

It said the object was evacuated by  operatives of the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) “on 7/2/17 at a farmland at Eke in Udi local Government Area  of Enugu state.

According to the command’s spokesman,   Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on saturday in Enugu, said:”the object is suspected to be unexploded ordinance(UXO) being part of the civil war left overs.

“To this end, the command is advising members of the public particularly building/construction companies/Individuals as well as farmers not to tamper with those objects suspected to be civil war left overs, but to promptly report to any nearby police station for necessary action.

 

