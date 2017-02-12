Enugu Police Discover, Evacuate Unexploded Civil War Bomb

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(African Examiner) – The Enugu state Police Command has discovered and successfully evacuated an unexploded ordinance(UXO) being part of the civil war left overs in a farm land.

It said the object was evacuated by operatives of the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) “on 7/2/17 at a farmland at Eke in Udi local Government Area of Enugu state.

According to the command’s spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, who disclosed this to African Examiner on saturday in Enugu, said:”the object is suspected to be unexploded ordinance(UXO) being part of the civil war left overs.

“To this end, the command is advising members of the public particularly building/construction companies/Individuals as well as farmers not to tamper with those objects suspected to be civil war left overs, but to promptly report to any nearby police station for necessary action.

