Enugu Police Nab 3 Secondary School Students over Fake Kidnap

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command through its operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit have launched investigation into the alleged faking of kidnapping by some students of an Enugu based secondary school in which sum of (five hundred thousand) Naira 500,000 was demanded.

It said already, it has arrested the three students over the unholy act.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu said “on 11/7/17 one Nebeife Nnamdi aged about 17 years and an SS111 student of an Enugu based secondary school was allegedly abducted by unknown gun men who later demanded for ransom of the sum of Five Hundred thousand Naira from.

“Following the development, the operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the command swung into action and through intelligence information, one Ene Chigozie Steven, Okafor Okechukwu and Nebeife Nnamdi who is said to have been kidnapped were on 14/7/17 in the afternoon nabbed by the operatives at their hideout at Transekulu Enugu.

He said the suspects, revealed to the police that the alleged kidnapped was faked by them with a view to collecting money from one of the suspects father.

Amarizu, hinted that the suspects are helping the police operatives in their investigations, adding that they are now regretting their nefarious act.

