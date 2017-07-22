W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Enugu Police Nab 3 Secondary School  Students over Fake Kidnap

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, July 22nd, 2017

From  Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command through its operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit have launched   investigation into the alleged faking of kidnapping by some students of an Enugu based secondary school in which sum of (five hundred thousand) Naira 500,000 was demanded.

It said already, it has arrested the three students over the unholy act.

According to the state police public Relations officer PPRO, who disclosed this in a statement made available to African Examiner in Enugu said “on 11/7/17 one Nebeife Nnamdi aged about 17 years and an SS111 student of an Enugu based secondary school was allegedly abducted by unknown gun men who later demanded  for ransom of the sum of Five Hundred thousand Naira from.

“Following the development, the operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the command swung into action and through intelligence information, one Ene Chigozie Steven, Okafor Okechukwu and Nebeife Nnamdi who is said to have been kidnapped were on 14/7/17 in the afternoon nabbed by the operatives at their hideout at Transekulu Enugu.

He said the suspects, revealed to the police that the alleged kidnapped was faked  by them with a view to collecting money from one of the suspects father.

Amarizu, hinted that the suspects are helping the police operatives in their investigations, adding that they are now regretting their nefarious act.

 

 

