Enugu Police Nab 6 Robbery Suspects, Recover AK-47, Ammunition

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police Command has apprehended six members of a notorious armed robbery gang that have been terrorising the state and its environs.

Their arrest followed intelligence gathered by the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS), which led to the arrest of Eneh Ekene at Ugbo-Odogwu, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu and others.

The state police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, who disclosed this to African Examiner on Friday in Enugu via a statement, said the Command “has arrested a total of six (6) suspects, namely: one Eneh Ekene (male), aged 35yrs; Ani Chinedu (male, also known as “Doctor”), aged 32yrs; Chidiebere Ogwudire (male), aged 21yrs.

Others are: “Jideofor Onyedika (male, also known as “Tupac”), aged 32yrs; Okeugwu Chidera (male), aged 22yrs; and Sunday Okereke (male, also known as “Obere”), aged 24yrs; alleged to be members of an armed robbery gang.

“The arrest was made following intelligence gathered by the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which led to the arrest of Eneh Ekene at Ugbo-Odogwu, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu on 24th March, 2020 at about 2300hrs. One Bajaj Tricyle (Keke), with Reg. No. ENU 372 WB, which he bought from the gang at rate of N150, 000.00, was recovered.

According to him, “the suspect led the Operatives to where they arrested Ani Chinedu and Chidiebere, Ogwudire who allegedly sold the Tricycle to him.

“On 25th March, 2020, the suspects further led the Operatives to the same Ugbo-Odogwu area, where Jideofor Onyedika was arrested, while one (1) AK-47 rifle with No. 12097 and three (3) live ammunition, and one (1) cutlass were recovered. Other items recovered from the gang include one (1) Infinix Hot and Samsung Galaxy S7 phones.

The Command’s Spokesman, hinted that: “preliminary investigation shows that the suspects have been involved in several armed robbery operations in the State, while further investigation is ongoing to identify, arrest and prosecute other members of the gang now at large.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Amad Abdurraham while enjoining the law-abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilante and report criminals and acts of criminality to the Police, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to make life unbearable for unrepentant criminal elements in the State, especially in these trying times of the COVID-19 scourge.”