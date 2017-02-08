Enugu Police Nab Notorious Electric Armoured Cable Vandals

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Nsukka Division of the Enugu State Police Command have nabbed a notorious criminal suspect who specializes in vandalization of Electric Armoured cables within the area and environ.

The suspect, who gave his name as Chukwuka Ofordile, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amarizu, was apprehended “on 26/1/17 in the afternoon following an intelligence report.

He said investigation reveals how the suspect and others at large were “cutting cables inside a compound which was fenced in such a way that nobody will know what is happening in the there.

Amarizu, who disclosed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER Wednesday in Enugu said “operatives acting on the intelligence information stormed No 5 Amobi street Nsukka where the suspect chukwuka Ofordile was promptly arrested while different sizes of Armoured cables, two gas cylinder, two generators, four electric motors, one wielding machine were recovered.

Also recovered from the premises were, two pumping machine, two filing machine, one drilling machine, one stabilizer, shifting spanners, one DVD player and strong make machine.

The PPRO said the suspect is now helping the operatives in their full scale investigations into the incident.

