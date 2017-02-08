W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Enugu Police Nab Notorious Electric Armoured Cable Vandals

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, February 8th, 2017

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Nsukka Division of the Enugu State Police Command have nabbed  a notorious criminal suspect who specializes in vandalization of Electric Armoured cables within the area and environ.

The suspect, who gave his name as Chukwuka Ofordile, according to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amarizu, was apprehended “on 26/1/17 in the afternoon following an intelligence report.

He said investigation reveals how the suspect and others at large were “cutting cables inside a compound which was fenced in such a way that nobody will know what is happening in the there.

Amarizu, who disclosed this to AFRICAN EXAMINER Wednesday in Enugu said “operatives acting on the intelligence information stormed No 5 Amobi street Nsukka  where the suspect chukwuka Ofordile was promptly arrested while different sizes of Armoured cables, two gas cylinder, two generators, four electric motors, one wielding machine were recovered.

Also recovered from the premises were, two pumping machine, two filing machine, one drilling machine, one stabilizer, shifting spanners, one DVD player and strong make machine.

The PPRO said the suspect is now helping the operatives in their full scale investigations into the incident.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37954

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/enugu-police-nab-notorious-electric-armoured-cable-vandals/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt 1 - Cameroon 2

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso 1 - Ghana 0

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts