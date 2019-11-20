Enugu Police Parade 36 Suspected Criminals, Recover Assorted Arms

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command, South- East Nigeria, on Tuesday, paraded a total of 36 criminals arrested over their involvement in various crimes in parts of the state within the past one month.

Parading the suspects at the state police headquarters in Enugu after briefing newsmen on activities of the command in the last one month, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, said the feat was achieved by operatives of Operation Puff Adder and intelligence-led community-policing mechanisms.

The Enugu state police boss, hinted that the command also recovered six arms and three live cartridges as well as eleven inverter batteries, one tricycle, one lorry and one handset.

According to him, other items recovered from the hoodlums are; filling machine, cutting machine and short iron axe all used in fabricating locally made guns as well as piles of MTN cables and Transmission Armoured Cables.

Abdurrahman, noted that the crimes the suspects committed included; armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, vandalism, rape among others, adding that the Command had succeeded in arresting two notorious locally-made arm manufacturers a fortnight ago in Nenwe community of Enugu state.

He disclosed that “Gabriel Udeh, 38, of Otuku community in Awgu Local Government Area and Orji James, 40, of Agbada in Nenwe community in Aninri Local Government Area were arrested by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The CP said “the suspects engaged in the manufacture and sales of firearms and they were arrested with the aid of Nenwe Community Neighbourhood Watch Association.

“These suspects must have been the ones that supply arms to criminals, who in turn use it to terrorize law abiding residents of the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner equally said that command also arrested three suspected kidnappers, who operate in the state but live outside the state.

“Inspector Maaling Peter, 35, of Rijana Police Station, Kaduna State; Sargent Ojudu Tiny, 34, of 64 Police Mobile Force, Ikorodu, Lagos State and Iheanachor Osuji of Ogui, Enugu State were arrested for alleged kidnapping, the three suspects are still under investigation,’’

The police Commissioner noted that the Command on November 9, arrested Pastor Sunday Egbo, 26, of Christ Mercy Ministry Ajuona Obukpa in Nsukka Local Government Area for violence and forceful rape of one Miss Blessing Ukwueze.

The CP, stressed that “we are prepared for the forthcoming yuletide and there would be no chance or breathing space for criminals in the state henceforth, ‘’ he warned.

