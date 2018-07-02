Enugu Police Rescue Mikel Obi’s Father, Driver From Kidnappers

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state police command through its operatives of the 9th mile Division on Monday rescued Pa Michael Obi, the father of Super Eagles captain , John Mikel Obi, and his driver one Ishaya John who were abducted by unknown gunmen on 29th, of June 2018.

They were rescued hale and hearty at a forest along the old Egede Affa road in Udi local government area of Enugu state, and have been reunited with their families.

According to the command’s Spokesman, Ebere Amarizu, “Pa Obi and his driver were allegedly abducted along Markurdi/Enugu road on 29/6/18 in the afternoon on his way from Jos in his grey colored Toyota pardon jeep with registration number MUS 604CG and taken to unknown destination through the thick forest

He said: “the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of 10 million naira before the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them where a gun duel ensued which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued,

In his reaction, Pa Obi expressed joy with the prompt response and efforts of the police which led to their rescue, thanking the commissioner of police in the state, Dan Mallam Mohammed and his operatives.

The Mikel father, said he is happy with the operatives performance, saying “am alive and healthy, I thank the commissioner of police and the operatives for their efforts which led to our rescue.

At the office of the Commissioner a team of doctors from the police medical unit were seen conducting medical check on Pa Obi, after which he was confirmed hale and hearty.

However, the state police command is appealing to members of the public particularly hospital owners and operators to watch out for any one with injury or wound believed to be that of bullet for prompt necessary action.

Amarizu, said full scale investigations have commenced into the incident, just as the Commissioner has applauded the efforts of his operatives and that of the members of the public for their timely and useful information.

Pa Obi’s Prado truck was equally recovered by the police operatives.

