Enugu Police Vow to Enforce COVID 19 Lock Down Directives

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the Enugu state government begins total closure of public places, such as markets, border crossing inter-state transportation, amongst others, on Tuesday, the State Police Command has vowed to enforce the government’s directives to the fullest.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had through Secretary to the State Government SSG, Prof. Simon Ortuanya announced that all land borders and inter-state transportation would be banned from Tuesday ,1st April 2020 till further notice.

Briefing newsmen Monday evening at the State Police Headquarters, the state commissioner police, Mr. Ahmad Abdur-rahman warned that anybody that violated the government directives would be arrested and charged to court for disobedience to lawful orders.

Ugwuanyi had while addressing the state on the state of Covid -19 pandemic in state, banned all cultural and social gatherings including marriage ceremonies, burial ceremonies, masquerade festivals, drinking bars, night clubs and all group sporting and recreational activities in the state.

He equally directed that all public transport operators in the state should not carry more than two passengers in roll. “Keke – not more than two passengers; Commuter buses – not more than two passengers per seat and City Cab – not more than three passengers.”

The governor directed that all public places should observe high level of hygiene by use of sanitizers and frequent hand washing and other WHO protocols to curtail the spread of the virus in the state.

Commissioner Abdur-rahman said that only people exempted from the closure which include “those dealing on food items, water, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and other basic items of daily domestic need who must comply with the standard hygiene protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), including frequent hand washing with soap, use of sanitizer and social distancing would be allowed to operate in the state.”