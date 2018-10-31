Enugu Rangers Renews Ogunbote’s Contract, Dismisses Sack Rumour

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Contrary to media reports that management of the Rangers International FC, Enugu, has shown the club’s Technical Adviser, Gbenga Ogunbote, the exit door; its General Manager (GM), Davison Owumi has dismissed the rumour, saying the state government had renewed his contract for another one year.

Owumi, who disclosed this to Sports writers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium Enugu on Tuesday said, “to the best of my knowledge, I have not heard of the coach contract termination.

“In fact his Excellency, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has graciously after consultation gave the nod for renewal of the coach contract.

“The Technical Adviser Ogunbote has been renewed to one more year; the summary is that the contract had been roll on for another one year.

“Anything outside this information from the public is not from us, adding that the terms of contract still remain what it used to be, and that is in the terms of roll on it means that the contract has not changed. In character, enthusiast and all what have you still remain the same.

“We are not putting anybody to task but we know that the purpose of playing football is to win trophy, Rangers are going to hold on and marry that excellence.

Owumi, who is also an ex- Rangers players, said that the team will be beefed up in areas where the need arises, knowing full well that the club will be competing in the

continental league.

“While beefing up, we are not going to destroy the fabric which was the bedrock of our success in this year” adding that the club just finished the Aiteo/ Federation cup six days ago and that there has been consultation right left and center and we are just coming off with a meeting with his Excellency.

“All these were geared towards ensuring successful outing and putting up proper budget for the execution of the continental and local matches next season,’’ Owumi stated.

Please follow and like us: