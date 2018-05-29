Enugu School Board Expels 9 Female Students Over Cultism

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state Post Primary School Management Board PPSM, has expelled nine female students of Urban Girls secondary school Enugu over their membership of various cult groups

It therefore, warned students in the state against all manner of social vices, particularly cultism, insisting that the state has zero tolerance for secret cults in schools.

The Board added that henceforth, any student found to be member of such unholy group, would not only be sent packing, but would not be allowed to school within the state.

Its Chairman, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, disclosed this Monday at Ugwuoba Girls secondary school, in Oji River Council Area of the state, during the inauguration of a class room block built and donated to the school by the member, Representing Oji River\ Awgu\Aninri constituency in the federal House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu.

He said education remains one of the topmost priority of the governor Ugwuanyi led administration, stressing that schools in the state are duty bound to make discipline their watch word.

The PPSMB boss, added that the administration was fully committed in advancing the education – sub sector in the state, saying the governor is an advocate of youths empowerment via education.

In his remarks, the federal lawmaker, who is the chairman, House Committee on works, had emphasised the need for adequate support for education for the development of any society.

Please follow and like us: