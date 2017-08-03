Enugu Sports Club Gears Up For Hosting Of Davis Cup Tennis Tournament

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Impressed by the proactiveness of the Enugu Sports club in the game of Tennis, under the watch of its incumbent chairman, Chief Ben Etiaba, the Nigeria Tennis Federation, NTF, says it is considering attracting the famous international Davis Cup Tennis Tournament to Enugu.

It said if put together, the competition would attract both local and international Tennis professionals to the state.

The federation added that going by the facilities at the Tennis Section of the club, she is highly convinced that the premier sporting organization, has the capacity to host such international fiesta, which will be the first of its kind in the South East zone, and Nigeria in general.

President NTF, Dayo Akindoju, made this known Wednesday in Enugu during a reception put together by the Enugu Sports club in honour of one of its member, professor Gab Agu, who was recently elected into the board of the federation, as the National Vice chairman, representing the South East geo political zone .

The NTF helmsman, who spoke through a member of the board, Hussein Bulus, challenged Sports clubs and councils in Nigeria to start investing heavily in Tennis which according to him, is also lucrative as other sports such soccer.

Chairman of Enugu Sports Club, chief Etiaba, in his remarks, at the event, had expressed delight that Enugu is being considered for the hosting of the next prestigious Davis Cup Tennis tournament coming to Nigeria, assuring that as leader of the club, he would do everything within his power to ensure that the NTF, is given all the necessary support .

African Examiner Sports reports that the colourful ceremony which attracted notable personalities, within and outside Enugu state took place at the Enugu Sports Club pavilion.

Etiaba, who also spoke to Sports Journalists, stated that the facilities for playing Tennis games at the Club remains the best East of the Niger, stressing that his leadership would continue to upgrade them to suit international standard.

According to him,”it is not surprising that the Nigeria Tennis Federation has urged them to gear up for the hosting of the international tournament.

The chairman, equally revealed that the Club under his watch, has plans to embark on a project of young talented tennis players hunt, give them support in their training so as to become the next generation super tennis stars, such as Serena and Venus Williams, hinting that “we

have concluded plans to establish the female wing of the Enugu Sports Club.

Elated Professor Agu, promised that NTF, would continue to support the development and growth of the lesser spots in the South East region.

Please follow and like us: