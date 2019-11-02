Enugu Sports Club to Embark on N40m Naira Developmental Projects

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leadership of the newly inaugurated Enugu sports club is to embark on various developmental projects estimated at 40,000,000 (forty million naira) in the 2019\2020 financial year.

Executive chairman of the club, Hon. Onyeka Onwe, who disclosed this yesterday in Enugu during the colorful official inauguration of the executive committee (Exco)of the 2019-2020 of the club, said, the budget if realised, would be used for the asphalting of its car parks at the Main office and Golf sections.

He added that other projects the fund would be channeled into includes, construction of a new “gymnasium, snooker, and Table tennis arena, as well as making our children’s centre fully functional.

Hon. Onwe, said: “several projects have been highlighted by this new Executive committee as priority areas for the club, and we need help from men and women of goodwill to actualise the noble objective.

According to the executive chairman,” this inauguration provides another great opportunity for all of us to network with each bother, and it is a privilege to have you in Enugu” stressing that the club is a private, nonprofit making , elite and family membership club with a membership strength of over two thousand families drawn from across the federation and beyond.

He expressed appreciation to president of the club, and governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who performed the inauguration ceremony, for ensuring that its lands are protected in the state , as well as his financial support, including provision of a brand new 200KVA sound proof generator to the club.

Our Correspondent who covered the ceremony held at the club’s main office in Enugu, reports that aside governor Ugwuanyi, the event was equally attended by important dignitaries from various parts of Nigeria, including its immediate past Executive chairman, Chief Ben Etiaba.

