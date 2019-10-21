Enugu Sports: Squash, Table Tennis, Snooker Facilities to Attain Global Standard, Says Executive Chairman

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Management of Enugu sports club, says plans are afoot for the upgrading of its Squash and Table tennis facilities to global standards capable of hosting international competitions.

It said as a veritable tool for unity and national cohesion, there is need for the private sector to always support sporting programmes in Nigeria especially through sponsorship of competitions in various sports.

The new Executive chairman of the club, Hon. Onyeka Onwe, who stated this weekend while speaking with Sports writers in Enugu, said his administration would consolidate on the achievements recorded by his immediate past predecessor in office, Chief Ben Etiaba.

According to him, aside the two sports earlier mentioned, the club under his watch is also planning to put in place a world class snooker facility, adding that presently, a total of 15 sports exist in ” Enugu sports club.

“My dream as the Executive chairman of this respected and prestigious Enugu sports club is to consolidate on the feat recorded by the immediate past Executive chairman, Chief Ben Etiaba, as well as promote all sporting activities, including making the place the number one sports club in Nigeria. and i strongly believe that we can attain that height through the support of all stakeholders, particularly, sports writers.

Meanwhile, the formal inauguration of the Hon. Onwe led executive committee of the club has been fixed for Saturday 26th, October 2019 at the Enugu sports club premises.

