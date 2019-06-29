Enugu State Government Bans IPMAN Operations

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led government in Enugu state, South- East Nigeria, has banned the operations of the state chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) till further notice.

A statement issued weekend by the Permanent Secretary (General Administration), Mrs. Josephine Onyia, explaind that the state government took the decision after reviewing with great concern, the protracted crisis that has been rocking association in the state chapter of IPMAN.

It said that the crisis “has assumed dimensions of cultism and banditry with its attendant grave security implications in the state”.

The statement hinted that “a committee comprising Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services and other relevant stakeholders, will be constituted shortly to take charge pending the return to normalcy”.

According to the statement, “the members of the public are further reassured that the Enugu State Government will, as always, live up to its responsibility of ensuring the security of lives and property within the state”.

Meanwhile, the development is generating mixed reaction in the state, as some residents are afraid that if not properly handled, the development may likely affect supply of petroleum products in the state, “because it may force the IPMAN members to embark on indefinite strike.”

