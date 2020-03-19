Enugu to Close All Schools to Combat Spread of COVID-19

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of proactive safety measures arising from the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Enugu State Government has directed public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to conclude all activities in their various schools and shut down on or before Friday, March 27, 2020.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, made available to newsmen in Enugu on Thursday said the state government further enjoined teachers and students to continue to observe the School Water Sanitization and Hygiene Programme (WASH) operative in the state as well as other standard personal hygiene protocol for prevention of COVID-19 infection.

African Examiner reports that a 70 year old woman from Imo state, who resides in Enugu recently came back from UK where she had gone to visit the children, was last week, kept in Enugu isolation centre, following an ailment she developed on arrival suspected to be the killer disease.

The COVID-19 test which was ran on her came our negative, according to the Enugu state government, but unfortunately, the woman died on Sunday, 15th, March 2020.