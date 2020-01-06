Enyimba Sacks Interim Chief Coach Over Poor Performance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the 4 -0 trashing of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Abia state by Plateau United of Jos, management of the club, have asked its Head Coach, Usman Abdallah, to temporarily step side with immediate effect.

The Chief Felix Anyansi led management; Sunday evening directed the Assistant coach Fatai Osho to take charge of the team for now.

African Examiner Sports reports that the “People’s Elephants”, as Enyimba is fondly called in the soccer cycle, is the current Nigerian champions, and are not also finding it rosy this season, following series of poor results it has recoded both home and away.

Soccer governing Board of the Aba Millionaires were furious with Abdallah, after they lost 1-0 to Paradou AC of Algeria, in the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, the management became more disappointed with the former chief Coach after the team was whitewashed 4-0 by Plateau United in the NPFL Week 12 match played on Sunday in Jos.

Despite the defeat the Aba boys’ performance during the match was very poor, leaving fans of the 8 times champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League disappointed.

The club which is one of the Nigeria’s representative in the ongoing 2019\2020 continental engagement will on Sunday host Paradou AC in the second leg Fixture of the CAF Confederations Cup at the Aba Township Stadium.