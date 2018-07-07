W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ethiopia Needs $7.5bn to Finish Mega Projects

Posted by South Africa, Southern Africa Saturday, July 7th, 2018

(AFRICAN EXAMINER)- Ethiopia needs 7.5 billion dollars to finish infrastructure projects such as a massive dam and roads that the government hopes will drive industrialisation, the new prime minister said on Friday.

Speaking to parliament before its vote on the 2018/19 budget, Abiy Ahmed said the government needed to be more efficient and prudent in its spending of public funds.

He said that many state-owned enterprises were heavily indebted and export earnings were a third of the 10 billion dollars annual target.

Abiy took office in April and has pledged sweeping political and economic reforms. (Reuters/NAN).

 

 

