Ethiopian Airline Commences Flights To Manchester, UK

Posted by Business, Latest News Tuesday, December 11th, 2018


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) Ethiopian Airline has commenced four weekly flights to Manchester, its second destination in the UK with its ultra-modern B787 Dreamliner.

A statement by the airline on Tuesday said the inaugural flight was graced by the UK Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mrs Susanna Moorehead, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam and invited guests.

It quoted the UK Ambassador, Moorehead, as saying “I would think of Ethiopian Airlines as a symbol of Ethiopia’’.

“Its global, its growing, connecting people, its supremely professional, modern, its forward looking, its young and its dynamic.

“I am fortunate enough to be the British ambassador to Ethiopia because the inaugural flight to Manchester is a strong symbol of the depth and breadth of the relations between Ethiopia and the UK.”

The Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, GebreMariam on his part said the opening of a second city in the UK was an important milestone in the history of the airline.

He said the airline had been flying to London since 1973, more than 46 years, indicating that Ethiopians were not new to the UK market.

According to him, we are very happy to expand our services closer to the customer in Manchester now.

“Today, we can transport the customers conveniently to 60 destinations in Africa with an immediate connection in our hub in Addis Ababa.

“The connectivity we are establishing between Europe and Africa is facilitating trade investment, tourism and people-to-people ties.

“Over the years, Ethiopia has been opening new routes including to Europe, which it is currently serving with 51 flights a week.

“The airline is finalising preparations to start services to other European countries including Moscow,” he said. (NAN)

 

