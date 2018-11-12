Ethiopian Airlines Takes Delivery Of 8th B777 Freighter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ethiopian Airlines says it has taken delivery of the 8th B777 freighter aircraft in its cargo fleet family for its Cargo and Logistics Services, as Africa’s Largest Cargo operator.

A statement by Ethiopian Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Tewolde Gebre-Mariam, on Monday, said the delivery was in line with maintaining Ethiopian’s trajectory of rapid growth and expansion in the global cargo industry.

He said that Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services played a critical role in providing global standard supply chain management in facilitating import and export economies of African countries.

“We are very delighted to welcome our 8th B777 freighter aircraft.

“The new aircraft will help us bolster our leading role in cargo operation in Africa and beyond, further expanding our commendable contribution in boosting the continent’s airfreight export/import traffic as laid out in our Vision 2025.

“As the largest cargo operator in Africa, we are currently serving over 44 international dedicated Freighter destinations in the Africa, the Gulf, Middle East, Asia, the Americas and Europe.

“We are augmenting the export of perishable farm products from the continent of Africa and the import of high value industrial goods.

“With more freighters on order, we are set to consolidate our role in availing much needed airfreight service within Africa and beyond, further catalysing the continent’s economic growth.

“Per its 15-year growth road map, Vision 2025, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services is envision to generate two billion dollars of revenue with 19 dedicated freighter aircraft and transporting 820,000 tons of cargo to 57 destinations,” he said. (NAN)

