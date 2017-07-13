Troubled Etisalat Nigeria Changes Name to 9Mobile

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, the troubled Etisalat Nigeria has been rebranded as the 9Mobile.

Etisalat International last week gave its Nigerian arm three weeks to execute its final phase out process, including unveiling the new brand of the fourth Nigerian GSM services provider.

Etisalat International finally pulled out of the Nigeria due to pressing loans up to $1.2b it owed some consortium of Banks as well as failed talks with them on repayment agreement.

The development – rebranding will make it second Nigerian GSM provider that have engaged in re-branding as the present airtel has re-branded repeatedly in the past.

Etisalat Nigeria assured customers early this week that change in brand would not affect its services.

Please follow and like us: