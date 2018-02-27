EUFA: Neymar Doesn’t Need Surgery; May Likely Play Next Week Against Real -Coach

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Paris St-Germain PSG Coach Unai Emery has denied reports that the world’s most expensive player and forward Neymar will need surgery, thus having “small chance” of playing next Tuesday cracker against Real Madrid.

The decisive Champions League match is the last-16 second-leg tie against the Spanish side.

The 26-year-old Brazilian is currently recovering from a fractured metatarsal and sprained ankle which he suffered in Sunday’s Ligue 1 win over Marseille

“Neymar wants to play every game – he’s focused on Real.

“I think there’s a small chance that he’ll be ready for the match” the Coach affirmed.

Neymar joined PSG for a world record £200m fee from Barcelona last August and has scored 29 goals in 30 games.

They are 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco in the league. They will host Champions League holders Real Madrid, trailing 3-1 from the first leg on March 6, 2018.

