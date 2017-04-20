Europa League: 30 Man U Fans Electrocuted in Calabar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Over 30 people are reportedly feared dead at a football viewing centre in Calabar, the Cross River State capital after being electrocuted by a high tension cable that reportedly fell on them.

Reports say that the football fans were at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.

Manchester United won the match 3-2 aggregate, with Marcus Rashford netting the winner in the 107th minute.

Channels Television correspondent in Calabar reported that the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the viewers.

The incident happened at a building along Akpandem Street, Atimbo calabar.

