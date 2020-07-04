W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Evacuation: 322 Stranded Nigerians From U.S. Return Home

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, July 4th, 2020

Abuja, July 4, 2020 (NAN) The Federal Government say 322 Nigerians, who departed New Jersey in the U.S. are expected to arrive at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama made this known via his verified twitter handle on Saturday.

According to him, the returnees are expected to arrive at 2.30 p.m.

“Evacuation Update: 322 Nigerians are on board @flyethopia ET 509 which departed Newark, NJ, USA, for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The evacuation flight is expected to arrive Lagos this afternoon, Saturday, 4th July 2020, at 2.30 p.m,” he stated.

The evacuees are returning following the Federal Government’s guidelines on evacuation.

They will be expected to undergo testing on arrival and proceed on a 14-day quarantine and self-isolation where necessary.

(NAN)

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=53453

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook