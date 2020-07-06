Ex-APC Vice Chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The immediate past National Vice Chairman (North-West), of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Inuwa Abdulkadir is dead.

Reports said the late APC Chieftain’s friend, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, confirmed the incident in a text message.

He was said to have died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness

AbdulKadir was a member of the sacked Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led APC National Working Committee (NWC),

The politician once served as the Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; appointed as Minister of Youths and Sports under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was elected at the last National Convention of the APC as its Vice Chairman, (North West).

His death came barely a week when the former NWC of the ruling party, which he belonged, was disbanded on the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari due to power tussle.

Apart from other titles, AbdulKadir has also served as the Company Secretary of the state-owned Newspaper Company, publishers of The Path Newspaper.