Ex-Arsenal Captain, Tony Adams Appointed Granada New Coach

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams has been appointed the head coach of Granada until the end of the season.

He replaced Lucas Alcaraz, who was sacked Monday after a 3-1 home defeat by Valencia which landed them at 19th in La Liga.

The 50-year-old ex-Skipper had been working at the Spanish club since November last year. He has been the Vice President of the company owned by Granada’s club President.

Adams’s first game will be at home with Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The new Coach left Azerbaijan side Gabala in 2011 and has once managed Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth.

He has also worked alongside Granada’s President John Jiang in his role as Vice President of the Chinese businessman’s – DDMC Company and has been sporting director for Chinese Super League club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan.

Adams played 669 times for Arsenal between 1983 and 2002. He served as the team’s Captain for 14 years and won 66 England caps.

