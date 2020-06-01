Ex-Boyfriend Of Customs Boss New Wife Demands N9m Compensation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It appears that the marriage between the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hameed Ali and his heartthrob, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi, will not be enjoying the necessary honeymoon soon as the former boyfriend of Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi, Zubairu Malami, has demanded for N9 million compensation for the “collapsed” relationship.

In a letter by his lawyer, Sir I.I. Wangida, the aggrieved boyfriend demanded N9million which is the amount he spent when dating Abdullahi.

The letter read in part: “Our brief as disclosed to us is that for over three years you have been in a relationship with our client where he has invested so much in your life, future and business when you consistently promised to marry him, even though you knew deep down in your heart you were deceiving our client but you allowed him for all these years to continuously spend money and resources on you while he was in the believe that he was doing that to his future wife.

“Be that as it may, we have our client’s brief that you have decided to pick another man for yourself as husband and while our client congratulates you on your new home, we have our client’s instructions to also disclose his displeasure over your reaction few days before your marriage by taking an unnecessary fight with him thereby insulting and calling him all kinds of names and your claims that he calculate all you have collected from him both as loans and investment and trips ticket so that you can pay him as you are no longer in his life affairs.”

Malami also enumerated everything he spent and all of them amounted to N9,081,207.45 million.

The letter concluded: “Wangida added in the letter: “In view of the above, we have our client’s instructions to demand from you and we hereby demand from you the immediate payment of the sum of N9,081,207.45 only failure to heed to same shall leave us with no other option that to proceed with legal action to recover the said sum.”

African Examiner reports that the custom boss married Abdullahi last Saturday.