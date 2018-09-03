Ex-Brazilian Star, Ronaldo Becomes Primary Owner of LaLiga Club

Ex-Brazilian Star, Ronaldo Becomes Primary Owner of LaLiga ClubFeatured, Latest News, Sports Monday, September 3rd, 2018
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Brazilian striker Ronaldo has taken control of Real Valladolid.
This happened after he bought 51 percent of the La Liga club´s shares.
At a press conference held Monday in the city´s town hall Valladolid, President Carlos Suarez disclosed: “Today is a starting point.
“Ronaldo personally acquires 51 percent of the shares of Real Valladolid.”
“He is an idol that loves and spreads a dream’’ President Suarez confirmed.
