Ex-Chelsea Player, John Terry Joins Aston Villa

Photo caption: Former Chelsea defender and England captain John Terry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Chelsea defender and England captain John Terry has moved to Aston Villa.

Terry, 36, whose contract at Stamford Bridge expired last Friday, June 30, has signed a one-year deal with the Championship club side.

The former England Skipper said he turned down offers to carry on playing in the Premier League for more money because he had chosen not to play against Chelsea.

The defender won 78 caps for England, played 717 games for the Blues and won his fifth Premier League title in May.

Villa finished 13th in the Championship last season but Steve Bruce’s side are among the favourites to win automatic promotion to the top flight in 2017-18.

Birmingham City Manager Harry Redknapp hinted in June that his club had made an offer to Terry. The player had in April informed about his intention to leave Chelsea.

Terry has played for only two other English clubs, including Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, with whom he had a short loan spell in 2000.

Terry’s decision to join Villa is his high regard for Bruce and Steve Round. Obviously, Villa did not offer the best financial deal; still, he had discovered that there is a massive mutual respect between the player, Manager and the director of football.

Please follow and like us: