Ex-CJN Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu Dies at 76

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, is dead.

Aged 76, late Justice Katsina-Alu’s death was confirmed in a statement issued Wednesday by the current CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Awassam Bassey, Justice Onnoghen said the death of the former numero uno of the Nigerian judiciary was confirmed while he (Justice Onnoghen) was in Canada.

“A few of our colleagues have called this morning (from about 3:30am Montreal Canadian time) to seek confirmation of the death of former Chief Justice Katsina-Alu.

“I can confirm that the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha, sent me a WhatsApp message to that effect about an hour ago confirming the death of the former CJN.

“I have just called the Chief Registrar to confirm that this is indeed the situation. That the Personal Assistant to the former CJN called her at 3.00pm Nigerian time to inform her of the demise.

“However, it’s 3:30am here in Montreal, Canada, where His Lordship the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, and other Justices of the Supreme Court and Chief Judges of some States, are attending a conference organized by the International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law, and I haven’t yet contacted the Hon. CJN for his reaction.

“I hope to do that as soon as he wakes up and get his reaction’’ the statement confirmed.

It would be recalled that Katsina-Alu was the first CJN to be sworn in by his predecessor, Justice Legbo Kutigi (retd.) owing to the absence of the then sitting but ailing President late Umaru Yar’adua.

The lapses followed the former President’s failure to hand over power to his Vice, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Katsina-Alu had a running battle with the then President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (retd).

Following the stalemate, Justice Salami was controversially suspended by the National Judicial Council NJC with the tacit backing of the Presidency.

Then, Justice Salami was perceived by the sitting government to be bias, as he presided over court of Appeal panel which upturned the victory of some PDP Governors, including that of Edo, Ekiti and Osun States.

Late Justice Katsina-Alu hailed from Ushongo in Benue State, North central Nigeria.

Please follow and like us: