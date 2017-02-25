Ex-customs Boss, Abdullahi Dikko Forfeits 17 Exotic Vehicles to Nigerian Government

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has ordered that the 17 vehicles seized from a former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Dikko, be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice S. M. Shuaibu on Friday ordered that the vehicles be forfeited pending the outcome of investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The order was sequel to an ex parte application by the EFCC seeking, among others, the forfeiture of the vehicles to the government.

In his ruling, Justice Shuaibu held that the “17 vehicles which are now in the custody of the applicant ( EFCC) and as properly described and listed in the schedule marked exhibit EFCC 2 attached to the affidavit in support of the application are hereby forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria in the interim pending conclusion of the investigation.”

Operatives of the commission had on February 20 stormed the warehouse of the former customs boss on Nnamdi Azikwe Street, Kaduna and discovered 17 exotic vehicles worth hundreds of millions of naira, suspected to be proceeds of crime./PUNCH

