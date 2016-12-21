Ex-Delta Governor, James Ibori Released From UK Prison

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Delta State Governor, Mr. James Ibori, has been reportedly released from the UK prison, after serving four years and eight months jail term.

Ibori was accused in February 2012 and convicted for stealing $250m, the sum belonging to Delta State Government. He admitted to fraud estimated at £50m.

He served the South south State between 1999 and 2007.

Ibori was jailed Tuesday, April 17, 2012, for 13 years by the Southwark Crown Court UK, after pleading guilty to 10- counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

Punch

Please follow and like us: