W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Delta Governor, James Ibori Released From UK Prison

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, December 21st, 2016

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Delta State Governor, Mr. James Ibori, has been reportedly released from the UK prison, after serving four years and eight months jail term.

Ibori was accused in February 2012 and convicted for stealing $250m, the sum belonging to Delta State Government. He admitted to fraud estimated at £50m.

He served the South south State between 1999 and 2007.

Ibori was jailed Tuesday, April 17, 2012, for 13 years by the Southwark Crown Court UK, after pleading guilty to 10- counts of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

Punch

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37060

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/ex-delta-governor-james-ibori-released-from-uk-prison/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA-Advert:———————————————————

FirstBank – advertisement

Zenith Bank: Advertisement

BVN WARNING

Browse Archives

Classified Adverts