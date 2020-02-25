Ex-Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Dies At 91

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is dead at age 91.

Mubarak, who ruled for about 30 years, was ousted by the military in 2011 during the then raging Arab spring.

The former Egyptian Leader who died in the capital Cairo, after being toppled was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was however upturned hence was freed in March 2017.

Mubarak’s’ death was confirmed by Egyptian state news – Al-Watan Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the title’s website reported that he died at a military hospital.

The former Egypt strongman before his death underwent surgery in late January and was photographed with his grandson as he recovered.

On last Saturday, Mubarak’s son Alaa confirmed that the former President remained in intensive care.

Mubarak was born in 1928 and entered the air force as a teenager, after which he went on to play a key role in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

He became President less than a decade later, following the assassination of President Anwar Sadat, and played a key role in the Israel-Palestinian peace process.