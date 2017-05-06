Ex-Enugu Governor, Sullivan Chime Formally Decamps to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state governor, Sullivan Chime has formally dumped the People’s Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, APC at a ceremony in Udi local council of the state.

Chime told the gathering he was crossing with thousands of his supporters to the ruling party as the the National Chairman of the APC, John Odigie-Oyegun formally received him into the APC fold.

Recall that Chime had on March 16 this year, announced that he had dumped the PDP, the platform in which he was governor for 8 years.

His words: “I’ve now made my consultations with all wards, local governments and state chairmen of the APC and the entire state executive of the party, including the national leadership. They have assured us that we can come in and I am excited about the prospect of joining the party.”

“This is the only party that can take any politician to their destination and I pray that what happened to the PDP does not happen to APC.”

“I am moving to the APC because a lot of people are looking up to me for direction. I ended my journey in 2015 but I still have my supporters looking for guidance. Change has come to Enugu and it is like a movement.”

“Since I announced my exit from the PDP, I have been branded a total failure. Some people think I am nursing the ambition to go to the senate and the best thing to do is to run me down.”

“It will be unfortunate if people re-introduce violence in the politics of the state after we worked hard to stem it.

“You cannot stop people from meeting simply because you are a local government chairman and they do not belong to your party.”

