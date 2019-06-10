W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ex-Governor’s Son, Chinedum Orji Elected Abia Assembly Speaker

Photo: Former Abia Governor, Theodore Orji

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  Mr Chinedum Orji (PDP), representing Umuahia Central Constituency, was on Monday elected as the Speaker of the seventh Abia State House of Assembly.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 24-member assembly also elected Mr Ifeanyi Uchendu (PDP), representing Ohafia South as the Deputy Speaker.
Orji, who was a former Majority Leader, was nominated by Mr Munachim Alozie (PDP), representing Ugwunagbo, and seconded by Mr Ginger Onwusibe (PDP), representing Isiala Ngwa North.

The new speaker, who is the son of Sen. Theodore Orji (PDP), former governor of the state and senator-elect for Abia Central, and other principal officers, were elected by a unanimous voice vote.

 

