Ex-IMF Boss Rodrigo Rato Jailed over Embezzlement

Posted by Business, Government Buz, Latest News Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former IMF boss Rodrigo Rato has been sentenced for four years and six months in prison over financial misconduct.

Mr. Rato was found guilty Thursday for misusing funds when he was the boss of two Spanish banks.

Spain’s National Court, which deals with corruption and financial crime cases, held that he had been found guilty of “embezzlement” when he headed up Caja Madrid and Bankia, at a time when both groups were having difficulties. 

The trial has been on since February 2016./AFP

 

